Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keith Kirkwood headshot

Keith Kirkwood News: Back with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 6:28pm

The Ravens re-signed Kirkwood on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Kirkwood spent the entire 2024 campaign on Baltimore's practice squad, though he didn't appear in a single game with the team, despite being elevated for the Ravens' AFC wild-card round win over Pittsburgh. The veteran journeyman will spend the offseason competing for an opportunity to reprise a similar reserve role in the 2025 campaign.

Keith Kirkwood
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now