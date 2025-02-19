Keith Kirkwood News: Back with Baltimore
The Ravens re-signed Kirkwood on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Kirkwood spent the entire 2024 campaign on Baltimore's practice squad, though he didn't appear in a single game with the team, despite being elevated for the Ravens' AFC wild-card round win over Pittsburgh. The veteran journeyman will spend the offseason competing for an opportunity to reprise a similar reserve role in the 2025 campaign.
