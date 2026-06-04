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Keith Taylor Injury: Going to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Jacksonville placed Taylor (undisclosed) on its injured reserve list Thursday.

It's not clear what kind of injury Taylor is tending to, but he'll now have to sit out the entire 2026 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the Jaguars. In a corresponding roster move, Jacksonville signed cornerback Dane Jackson.

Keith Taylor
Jacksonville Jaguars
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