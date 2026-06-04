Keith Taylor Injury: Going to IR
Jacksonville placed Taylor (undisclosed) on its injured reserve list Thursday.
It's not clear what kind of injury Taylor is tending to, but he'll now have to sit out the entire 2026 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the Jaguars. In a corresponding roster move, Jacksonville signed cornerback Dane Jackson.
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