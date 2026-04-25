Kejon Owens News: Joins Vikings as UDFA

Minnesota signed Owens as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Owens spent his five collegiate seasons with Florida International and broke out in his first big opportunity as a senior, racking up 1,334 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on 213 carries (6.3 YPC). He added 67 yards on 18 receptions as a pass catcher. Minnesota features Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott at RB, so Owens may need to earn his way to an opportunity on NFL gamedays via the practice squad.