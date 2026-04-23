Keldric Faulk headshot

Keldric Faulk News: Slide ends with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 8:06pm

The Titans selected Faulk in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Faulk (6-foot-6, 276 pounds) fell to Tennessee due to concerns that he's a 'tweener' who can't rush the edge sufficiently by defensive end standards yet is maybe too tall and/or light to fit at defensive tackle. The solution is simple enough: Faulk has the prototypical frame and skill set to line up in odd-man fronts, and in obvious passing situations he should be able to move inside if he proves unable to develop his edge-rushing game. Don't count out Faulk yet, though -- he's only 21 and his 4.68-second pro day 40 implies untapped developmental potential.

Keldric Faulk
Tennessee Titans
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