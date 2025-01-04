Kemon Hall Injury: Moved to injured reserve

The Cowboys placed Hall (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Hall hurt his hamstring Week 16 against Tampa Bay and missed last Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old had already been ruled out for this Sunday's Week 18 clash against the Commanders prior to landing on IR on Saturday. Hall saw all of his action on special teams this season, logging 123 snaps with that unit over six contests. He'll be a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.