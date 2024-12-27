Fantasy Football
Kemon Hall headshot

Kemon Hall Injury: Out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 4:01pm

Hall (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hall likely sustained a hamstring injury in Dallas' Week 16 win over the Buccaneers, as he was unable to practice all week and has since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. The Cowboys' cornerback room will likely consist of DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin, Andrew Booth and Jourdan Lewis with Hall sidelined in Week 17.

Kemon Hall
Dallas Cowboys
