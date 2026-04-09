Kemon Hall headshot

Kemon Hall News: Headed to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hall and the Buccaneers agreed on a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hall will head to Tampa Bay after appearing in four regular-season contests with the Titans in 2025, recording nine solo tackles while playing 66 snaps on defense and 70 with the special-teams unit. The cornerback will provide his new squad with an additional depth option in the secondary, and he'll look to compete for an active roster spot ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Kemon Hall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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