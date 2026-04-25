Kendal Daniels News: Drafted by Falcons

The Falcons selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Daniels (6-foot-5, 242 pounds) actually began his college career as a safety at Oklahoma State, where he was quite productive before transferring to Oklahoma to play linebacker. Daniels' frame is almost certainly linebacker-only at the NFL level, and his 4.79-second pro day 40 additionally ensures he will stick at linebacker for the Falcons.