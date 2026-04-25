Kendal Daniels headshot

Kendal Daniels News: Drafted by Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Falcons selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Daniels (6-foot-5, 242 pounds) actually began his college career as a safety at Oklahoma State, where he was quite productive before transferring to Oklahoma to play linebacker. Daniels' frame is almost certainly linebacker-only at the NFL level, and his 4.79-second pro day 40 additionally ensures he will stick at linebacker for the Falcons.

Kendal Daniels
Atlanta Falcons
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