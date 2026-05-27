Kendal Daniels News: Out of boot
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that Daniels is "good to go" and "out of the boot" that he was in last week, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels, a 2026 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma, appeared to have picked up a lower-leg injury during Atlanta's OTAs. However, it appears he's already moved past the issue. During his final collegiate season, the 23-year-old posted 53 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, and three passes defensed over 13 contests. Expect Daniels to play a depth role in the Falcons' linebacker corps during his rookie campaign.
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