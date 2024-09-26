Kendall Fuller Injury: DNP on Thursday

Fuller (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller registered three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended before leaving Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a concussion. Even if Fuller is able to practice in a limited capacity this week, he'll have to go through multiple levels of the NFL's concussion protocols in order to play against the Titans in Week 4.