Kendall Fuller Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fuller (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fuller was sidelined for Sunday's win over the Raiders after sustaining his second concussion of the season the week prior, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. The veteran corner from Virginia Tech must still pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Dolphins' Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.
