Kendall Fuller Injury: Expected to miss Week 13

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Fuller (concussion) will likely miss the Dolphins' Week 13 matchup against the Packers on Thursday night, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Fuller has been sidelined for the Dolphins' last two games after sustaining his second concussion of the year in a Week 10 win over the Rams, and McDaniel's comments Monday suggest that he's likely to miss even more time. Cam Smith and Storm Duck are expected to continue seeing increased work in Miami's secondary until Fuller returns to the field.