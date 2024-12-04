Fantasy Football
Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Fuller (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller has been sidelined for the Dolphins' last three games due to a concussion he sustained in Week 10 against the Rams. Wednesday was the first time Fuller was able to practice in at least a limited capacity, indicating that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocols. He'll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Jets on Sunday.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins

