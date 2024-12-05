Kendall Fuller Injury: Progressing through protocols
Fuller (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fuller upgraded from a limited participant during Wednesday's practice to a full participant Thursday. However, he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before exiting the league's five-step concussion protocols. Given his ability to practice in full Thursday, Fuller could be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Jets.
