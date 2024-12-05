Fantasy Football
Kendall Fuller headshot

Kendall Fuller Injury: Progressing through protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Fuller (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fuller upgraded from a limited participant during Wednesday's practice to a full participant Thursday. However, he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before exiting the league's five-step concussion protocols. Given his ability to practice in full Thursday, Fuller could be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Jets.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
