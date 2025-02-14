Kendall Fuller Injury: Released by Miami

The Dolphins released Fuller (knee) on Friday.

Fuller signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason, but he played in just 11 games for Miami this past season. He suffered multiple concussions and also dealt with a knee injury late in the year. Fuller finished the season with 50 tackles (37 solo), seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Fuller's release clears just $2.761 million against the cap and leaves behind $5.412 million in dead money. The 30-year-old will look for a new team this offseason.