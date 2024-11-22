Kendall Fuller Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining his second concussion of the year in Miami's Week 10 win over the Rams. Expect Cam Smith and Storm Duck to see additional reps with the Dolphins' first-team secondary while Fuller remains sidelined in Week 12.