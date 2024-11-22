Fantasy Football
Kendall Fuller headshot

Kendall Fuller Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining his second concussion of the year in Miami's Week 10 win over the Rams. Expect Cam Smith and Storm Duck to see additional reps with the Dolphins' first-team secondary while Fuller remains sidelined in Week 12.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
