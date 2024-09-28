Kendall Fuller Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Fuller (concussion) will not play Monday against Tennessee, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Fuller was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He wasn't able to progress through the league's concussion protocols this week, and he'll have to wait until Week 5 against New England for his next chance at playing. Backup corners Storm Duck (shoulder) and Siran Neal (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries ahead of Monday's game.