Kendall Fuller headshot

Kendall Fuller Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 28, 2024

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Fuller (concussion) will not play Monday against Tennessee, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Fuller was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He wasn't able to progress through the league's concussion protocols this week, and he'll have to wait until Week 5 against New England for his next chance at playing. Backup corners Storm Duck (shoulder) and Siran Neal (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries ahead of Monday's game.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins
