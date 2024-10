Fuller (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots and is expected to play, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After missing Week 4 and most of Week 3, Fuller will draw back into the lineup opposite Jalen Ramsey. Storm Duck was playing heavy defensive snaps in Fuller's place and will go back to sub-package duties. On the season, Fuller has 13 tackles (eight solo) and two pass breakups.