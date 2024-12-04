Kendall Lamm Injury: DNP to open week

Lamm (back/elbow) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lamm suffered an elbow injury during Miami's Week 13 loss to Green Bay, but the veteran offensive lineman appears to also be working through a back injury. He'll have two more chances to practice this week, but if he isn't cleared to play Sunday against the Jets, Patrick Paul would be the top candidate to start at right tackle.