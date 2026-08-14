Kendall Lamm headshot

Kendall Lamm Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 9:02pm

The Ravens placed Lamm on the reserve/retired list Friday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Ironically, the Ravens had signed Lamm to replace Hakeem Adeniji -- who had also retired -- on the offensive line. Lamm played 11 NFL seasons, logging games with the Texans, Browns, Titans and Dolphins.

Kendall Lamm
Baltimore Ravens
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