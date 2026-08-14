Kendall Lamm Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list
The Ravens placed Lamm on the reserve/retired list Friday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Ironically, the Ravens had signed Lamm to replace Hakeem Adeniji -- who had also retired -- on the offensive line. Lamm played 11 NFL seasons, logging games with the Texans, Browns, Titans and Dolphins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Lamm See More
-
General NFL Article
NFL’s Biggest Offseason Losers: Which Team Lost the Most Talent?359 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill QuestionableDecember 20, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Game-Time Calls Include Dell, Godwin, Allen, OlaveDecember 1, 2023
-
General NFL Article
2022 NFL Offseason Guide: AFC SouthFebruary 24, 2022
-
Streaming Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 17 OptionsDecember 28, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Lamm See More