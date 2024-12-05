Kendall Lamm Injury: Returns to practice Thursday
Lamm (back/elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Lamm sat out of Wednesday's practice due to elbow and back injuries, but he was able to return Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. He would be able to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets if he were to log a full practice Friday.
