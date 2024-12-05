Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendall Lamm headshot

Kendall Lamm Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Lamm (back/elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lamm sat out of Wednesday's practice due to elbow and back injuries, but he was able to return Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. He would be able to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets if he were to log a full practice Friday.

Kendall Lamm
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now