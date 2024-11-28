Kendall Lamm Injury: Suffers elbow injury
Lamm suffered an elbow injury during Thursday's loss to the Packers.
The specifics of the injury weren't revealed at first, but Lamm exited the contest late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Patrick Paul at right tackle. Paul will likely step into a more significant role on the offensive line if Lamm is unable to play when the Dolphins take on the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8.
