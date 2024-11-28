Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendall Lamm headshot

Kendall Lamm Injury: Suffers elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Lamm suffered an elbow injury during Thursday's loss to the Packers.

The specifics of the injury weren't revealed at first, but Lamm exited the contest late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Patrick Paul at right tackle. Paul will likely step into a more significant role on the offensive line if Lamm is unable to play when the Dolphins take on the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Kendall Lamm
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now