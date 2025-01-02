Fantasy Football
Kendall Milton headshot

Kendall Milton News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Cincinnati signed Milton from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Thursday.

With Zack Moss (neck) and Chris Evans (leg) on the injured reserve list and starter Chase Brown dealing with an ankle injury, the Bengals saw fit to add some depth at running back ahead of their season finale. In Milton's only appearance this season back in Week 9, he played just five snaps, mostly on passing downs.

Kendall Milton
Cincinnati Bengals
