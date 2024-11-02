Kendall Milton News: Signed to active roster

The Bengals signed Milton off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Milton joined the Bengals' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Eagles' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Zack Moss is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing Friday's practice with a neck injury, and if he is ruled out,Milton will step in and serve as the No. 3 running back behind Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams.