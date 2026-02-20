Kendall Milton News: Staying with Bengals
Milton signed a one-year deal with the Bengals on Friday, the team's official site reports.
Milton, who spent the majority of the past two seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad, will thus have an opportunity to compete for a depth slot in the team's backfield ahead of the 2026 campaign. In his only regular-season appearance in 2025, Milton, who played his college ball at Georgia, logged two carries for two yards.
