Kendall Williamson Injury: Inks extension with Bolts
The Chargers signed Williamson (ankle) to a contract extension Friday.
The details of Williamson's contract haven't been announced by the Chargers, but the 2023 seventh-rounder figures to be around for at least the 2026 season. He served mostly on special teams last year and finished with 14 tackles (eight solo) across 17 regular-season games, though an ankle injury prevented him from playing in the Chargers' AFC wild-card loss to the Patriots in January.
