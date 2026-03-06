Kendall Williamson headshot

Kendall Williamson Injury: Inks extension with Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Chargers signed Williamson (ankle) to a contract extension Friday.

The details of Williamson's contract haven't been announced by the Chargers, but the 2023 seventh-rounder figures to be around for at least the 2026 season. He served mostly on special teams last year and finished with 14 tackles (eight solo) across 17 regular-season games, though an ankle injury prevented him from playing in the Chargers' AFC wild-card loss to the Patriots in January.

Kendall Williamson
Los Angeles Chargers
