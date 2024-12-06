Kendre Miller Injury: Expected to play Week 14

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Friday he expects Miller (hamstring) to come off IR in time for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller had his practice window opened Wednesday, and while he may officially be listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against New York, it sounds like the second-year pro is on track to be activated from IR and retake the field. If Miller is indeed activated in time to suit up Week 14, he may get a chance to compete with Jamaal Williams for backup reps behind starter Alvin Kamara.