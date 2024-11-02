Kendre Miller Injury: Lands on IR with hamstring injury

The Saints placed Miller (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Miller missed the first six games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, though it's not clear whether his current hamstring issue is to the same leg. The 2023 third-round pick will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 13 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 8 the earliest he can return. Jamaal Williams (groin) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, so the Saints signed Jordan Mims from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as Alvin Kamara's backup.