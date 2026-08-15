Kendre Miller Injury: Not playing Saturday
Miller (back) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Miller has been limited in his practice participation due to a back issue. He'll be sidelined for Saturday's preseason opener and will aim to be available for the Saints' second exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Rams. Devin Neal (hamstring) is also sidelined, opening up more rotational backfield reps for Ty Chandler, Audric Estime and CJ Donaldson.
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