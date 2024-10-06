Kendre Miller Injury: Now doubtful for MNF

The Saints downgraded Miller (hamstring) to doubtful for Monday's game at Kansas City.

Designated for return from injured reserve this week, Miller opened with a limited practice Thursday before capping it with back-to-back full practices. On Saturday, the Saints didn't even tag the second-year pro with a designation for Week 5 action, only to do an about face a day later with the downgrade. Miller thus appears unlikely to be activated from IR by Monday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to do so.