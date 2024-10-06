Fantasy Football
Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Now doubtful for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

The Saints downgraded Miller (hamstring) to doubtful for Monday's game at Kansas City.

Designated for return from injured reserve this week, Miller opened with a limited practice Thursday before capping it with back-to-back full practices. On Saturday, the Saints didn't even tag the second-year pro with a designation for Week 5 action, only to do an about face a day later with the downgrade. Miller thus appears unlikely to be activated from IR by Monday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to do so.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
