Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Miller (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Miller suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half of this past Sunday's game against the Chargers, which was severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the contest. Miller will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity before Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Miller is unable to suit up, Jamaal Williams would step into the backup role behind lead back Alvin Kamara.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
