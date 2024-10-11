Kendre Miller Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller has been a full participant in each practice since last Friday, so if he's held out again this Sunday it might be a matter of not having a role more so than anything to do with his hamstring. The Saints will need to activate him from injured reserve by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for Miller to play against the Bucs on Sunday.