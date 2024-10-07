Kendre Miller Injury: Ruled out for MNF

Miller (hamstring) won't suit up Monday against the Chiefs, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

This development isn't surprising considering Miller was previously considered doubtful. He returned to practice in the week leading up to Monday's game but remains on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Miller's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Buccaneers, and his return would be preceded by an official move activating the second-year running back from IR.