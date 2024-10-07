Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Ruled out for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Miller (hamstring) won't suit up Monday against the Chiefs, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

This development isn't surprising considering Miller was previously considered doubtful. He returned to practice in the week leading up to Monday's game but remains on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Miller's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Buccaneers, and his return would be preceded by an official move activating the second-year running back from IR.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News