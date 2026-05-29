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Kendre Miller Injury: Working through rehab at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Miller (ACL) is not practicing during OTAs as he continues to progress through his rehab, Arye Pulli of USA Today reports.

Miller is recovering from a torn ACL suffered Week 7 of the 2025 campaign, an injury which derailed what was otherwise shaping up to be an impressive season. Prior to tearing his ACL, Miller had compiled a 47-193-1 rushing line across seven games while handling a complementary role behind Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle). He also had five catches for 30 yards and 393 kick return yards. Now, in addition to completing his rehab and making a full recovery, Miller faces the difficult task of competing for a role behind new No. 1 option Travis Etienne, Kamara, and 2025 sixth-rounder Devin Neal (hamstring).

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
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