Kendre Miller News: Active for first time this season

Miller (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday versus the Broncos.

For the first time this season, Miller is available to the Saints offense after completing his recovery from a hamstring injury that he sustained early in training camp. Having said that, Alvin Kamara also is suiting up, which means he should be good for his typical workload of 22 touches per game. As a result, Miller likely will be hard-pressed to see much, if any, action behind Kamara and Jamaal Williams.