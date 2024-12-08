Kendre Miller News: Active for Week 14

Miller (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

It was well reported that the Saints former head coach, Dennis Allen, wasn't a fan of Miller missing so much time early in his career due to injuries. However, interim head coach Darren Rizzi doesn't feel the same way and is excited to have Miller, who has missed 11 of 13 games this season due to two IR stints, back in the fold. While Rizzi remains optimistic about Miller's ability to make an impact, it's unclear how much the second-year running back will be involved against the Giants, as Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams are both active. In two appearances this season, Miller has totaled 11 touches for 53 yards across 28 offensive snaps. He also saw some work as a kick returner.