Kendre Miller News: Returns to practice, competing for snaps
Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, while teammate Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out for more than a month, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
With Audric Estime (ankle) also banged up, Miller and Neal might even end up competing for the No. 2 RB job in Week 1. Such a scenario would be favorable for Travis Etienne's workload projection, as opposed to losing a chunk of the targets (and some carries) to a healthy Kamara. Before all the injuries, Miller was positioned to compete with Neal and Estime for the No. 3 RB job.
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