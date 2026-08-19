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Kendre Miller News: Returns to practice, competing for snaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, while teammate Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out for more than a month, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With Audric Estime (ankle) also banged up, Miller and Neal might even end up competing for the No. 2 RB job in Week 1. Such a scenario would be favorable for Travis Etienne's workload projection, as opposed to losing a chunk of the targets (and some carries) to a healthy Kamara. Before all the injuries, Miller was positioned to compete with Neal and Estime for the No. 3 RB job.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
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