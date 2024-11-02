Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendric Pryor headshot

Kendric Pryor News: Gets signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Cincinnati signed Pryor off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Pryor was unable to make the Bengals' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 26-year-old wide receiver opted to stick around on the practice squad. He'll give the Bengals depth at wide receiver and could make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Raiders if Tee Higgins (quadriceps) and Charlie Jones (groin) are ruled out.

Kendric Pryor
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now