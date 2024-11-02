Fantasy Football
Kendric Pryor News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 5:13pm

Cincinnati elevated Pryor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Pryor was unable to make the Bengals' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 26-year-old wide receiver opted to stick around on the practice squad. He'll give the Bengals depth at wide receiver and could make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Raiders if Tee Higgins (quadriceps) and/or Charlie Jones (groin) are ruled out.

