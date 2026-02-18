Kendric Pryor News: Re-ups with Bengals
Cincinnati re-signed Pryor on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Pryor spent the 2025 campaign on the Bengals' practice squad, but he wasn't elevated for a single regular-season appearance with the team. Back in 2024, Pryor suited up for two games with Cincinnati, in which span he secured his only target for nine yards. The depth wideout will get a chance to continue his development with the team this offseason.
