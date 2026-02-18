Kendric Pryor headshot

Kendric Pryor News: Re-ups with Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Cincinnati re-signed Pryor on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pryor spent the 2025 campaign on the Bengals' practice squad, but he wasn't elevated for a single regular-season appearance with the team. Back in 2024, Pryor suited up for two games with Cincinnati, in which span he secured his only target for nine yards. The depth wideout will get a chance to continue his development with the team this offseason.

Kendric Pryor
Cincinnati Bengals
