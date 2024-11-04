Kendric Pryor News: Returns to practice squad
Pryor reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday.
Pryor was elevated for the first time this season as Tee Higgins (quadriceps), Charlie Jones (groin) and Jermaine Burton (coach's decision) were all out. Pryor ended up hauling in his only target for nine yards in addition to returning two kicks for 43 yards during Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Kendric Pryor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now