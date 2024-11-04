Fantasy Football
Kendric Pryor News: Returns to practice squad

Published on November 4, 2024

Pryor reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday.

Pryor was elevated for the first time this season as Tee Higgins (quadriceps), Charlie Jones (groin) and Jermaine Burton (coach's decision) were all out. Pryor ended up hauling in his only target for nine yards in addition to returning two kicks for 43 yards during Sunday's win over the Raiders.

