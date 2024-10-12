Kendrick Bourne Injury: Expects to play

Bourne (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is expected to play, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Bourne played just 27 percent of the team's snaps in his 2024 debut after missing the first four games following the 2023 October ACL tear. Expect the veteran wide receiver to be more involved in the gameplan this week as the Patriots debut the 2024 No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye, in his first professional start.