Bourne (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In his first game back after being activated from the PUP list Saturday, Bourne logged 16 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in the Patriots' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Bourne's Wednesday limitations are likely maintenance-related. Assuming that's the case, the wideout should be available for rookie QB Drake Maye's first start, Sunday against the Texans.