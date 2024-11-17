Kendrick Bourne News: Best game of season in Week 11

Bourne caught all five of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Bourne had been quiet since returning from a knee injury that cost him the first four weeks of the season, but he bounced back nicely after going without a catch in two of his previous three games. He set a season high in receiving yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter. Given the lack of production from New England's wideouts this season, Bourne could have a tough time building on this breakout effort in Week 12 against a tough Dolphins secondary.