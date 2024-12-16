Fantasy Football
Kendrick Bourne headshot

Kendrick Bourne News: Catches three passes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Bourne logged 27 of a possible 51 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne finished the contest with three catches (including a 37-yarder) for a team-high 44 yards. Since recording a 5/70/1 receiving line in Week 11, Bourne has caught three catches in each of New England's subsequent three games, a rate of production that limits his fantasy utility to deeper PPR formats.

Kendrick Bourne
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
