Bourne has seen his usage on offense fluctuate over the course of the regular season, but his most productive stints came when Pearsall was sidelined for six games due to a separate knee injury. That included back-to-back games in which Bourne recorded 142 receiving yards in Weeks 5 and 6, though he hasn't accumulated more than 50 yards in any of his other 11 regular-season games. He sits at 499 receiving yards through 13 regular-season games, and he needs just one more yard to earn a $500,000 bonus, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.