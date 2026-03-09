Kendrick Bourne headshot

Kendrick Bourne News: Scooped up by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bourne is slated to signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Bourne's pending addition brings a more reliable No. 3 WR to Arizona than Greg Dortch, who is an unrestricted free agent. In 16 regular-season games in 2025, Bourne filled in nicely in a 49ers receiving corps beset by injuries, finishing with 37 catches (on 53 targets) for 551 yards and no touchdowns. Bourne will fill in behind holdovers Marvin Harrison (foot) and Michael Wilson with the Cardinals.

Kendrick Bourne
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendrick Bourne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendrick Bourne See More
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
Author Image
John McKechnie
27 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
49 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
52 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
53 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago