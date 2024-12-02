Fantasy Football
Kendrick Bourne headshot

Kendrick Bourne News: Three catches in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Bourne caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and carried once for six yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

Bourne, who was on the field for 46 of the Patriots' 72 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, also had a six-yard TD called back due to a penalty. The veteran wideout should maintain a steady workload following the Patriots' Week 14 bye, however his fantasy utility is limited to deeper formats while operating in a passing offense has leaned heavily on its tight ends of late.

Kendrick Bourne
New England Patriots
