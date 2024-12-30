Kendrick Bourne News: Two catches in Week 17

Bourne caught two of his four targets for 22 yards in Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

Bourne, who was on the field for 38 of the Patriots' 53 snaps on offense Saturday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, has caught two passes (for a total of 40 yards) in each of his last two contests. With that in mind, the veteran wideout brings modest fantasy upside into this Sunday's home game against the Bills, who are locked into the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed.