Kendrick Law News: Lands with Lions

The Lions selected Law in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 168th overall.

The Lions sent the Bills a sixth-round pick to move up 13 spots in the fifth round to select Law. After three unassuming seasons at Alabama, Law transferred to Kentucky and started eight of 12 games, leading the team with 53 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns. Law was mostly used as an underneath receiver for the Wildcats with a 3.4-yard average depth of target, but he's quick and can gain yards after the catch. There's not a clear role available in Detroit's offense with receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams leading the way while running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to command a hefty target share. Thus, Law will look to carve out a gadget role while contributing on special teams, both as a gunner and a returner.